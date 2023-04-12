Wicklow pharmacy raises more than €3,000 for Crumlin Children’s Hospital

Armstrong Life pharmacy owner Laura Armstrong (left front) pictured with her staff at their fundraiser for the Crumlin Children's Hospital.

The Wicklow community were out in force for the ‘Pedal for Crumlin’ fundraiser, taking turns pedaling two stationary bikes throughout the day and making generous donations in support of the vital, life-saving services provided for the sick children who attend Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Alongside the fundraising cycle, fitness guru and health advisor Karl Henry from Operation Transformation dropped by to give a wellness talk, which was warmly received by all those in attendance.

Commending the Arklow community and her staff on the fantastic day of fundraising, Armstrong Life Pharmacy owner Laura Armstrong said: “It was a brilliant day – apart from the weather of course! We had Karl Henry here, Steven Matthews and the ‘Gorey Ukes’ ukulele group, who created a terrific atmosphere.

“We certainly raised over €3,000, but we still have more donations coming in, so we don’t have an exact figure just yet. Needless to say, it was a huge success.

“As a community pharmacy, this charity is close to our hearts, as we regularly see the importance of the life-saving work of the team in CHI at Crumlin,

“We could not have achieved this huge result without the support of those near and far. Thank you so much to those who called into the store, hopped on our bike to pedal, donated in-store and online, and everyone who went out of their way to support such an important cause.

“We hope you enjoyed the day and that you enjoy looking through the photos and videos from the event. We will still be collecting any donations in-store and through our donation link for anyone that missed the day.”

To donate to Armstrong Life Pharmacy ‘Pedal for Crumlin’ fundraiser go to www.justgiving.com/page/laura-armstrong-1679332981258.