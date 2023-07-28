Wicklow painter Robert Harcus talks of journey to becoming internationally acclaimed realist
Painter Robert Harcus began working life as a business executive in Arklow’s boom years, but when that ended, he followed his heart. Reporter David Medcalf found out how, now in his 80s, he still attracts international regard and recently won a French prize for his painting of a café
Step into the sitting room of his mid-terrace home on the quayside in Arklow and you enter a mini gallery. Robert Harcus has sold pictures which hang on walls all around the world but not all of his work has yet left the nest. In this room are landscapes and snowscapes, portraits of birds and dogs, a charming view of children in a forest.