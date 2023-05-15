Wicklow N11 diversions in place for night-time roadworks

Roadworks carried out by maintenance contractors on behalf of Wicklow County Council will result in closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the N11 Southbound and Northbound over the coming months.

The N11 night-time closures will facilitate resurfacing work by the maintenance contractor, with a traffic management plan, road works speed limit and diversions in place for the duration of the surfacing works.

Among the roads that will be closed under Phase 1 of the works are the N11 Southbound (J7 to J11), from May 21 to June 2, and the N11 Northbound (J11 to J7), between May 29 and June 9.

Under Phase 2 of the works, the N11 Southbound (J11 to J16) will be closed from June 6 to July 19, with the N11 Northbound (J14 to J11) closed from July 5 to September 1.

Diversion routes for Phase 1 will be in place via J7, R768, R761, R774 and J11 for N11 Southbound (J7 to J11), and J11, R774, R761, R768 and J7 for N11 Northbound (J11 to J7).

Diversion routes for Phase 2 will be in place via J11, R774, R761, L5050, J13, J12, R772 and J16 for N11 Southbound (J11 to J16), and R772 Coynes Road, R761, R774, J11 and J12 for N11 Northbound (J14 to J11).