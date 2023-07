Dorota Ryan from Arklow pictured with her son Joseph and their assistance dog Autumn, who was provided by the Autism Asistance Dogs Ireland charity.

After enduring a frustrating six-year wait for an assistance dog for her autistic son Joseph, Arklow mother Dorota Ryan received a phone call “every parent dreams of”. Her family’s life changed forever as the Ryans were to welcome ‘Autumn’ into their household, and the impact since that fateful day has been nothing short of a miracle.