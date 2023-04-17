Wicklow motorcyclist (25) in coma after accident in Arklow

The motorcylist who was seriously injured in Arklow town was airlifted from the scene by helicopter on Saturday morning. Photo: Jim Campbell

Road closed in Arklow town due to an accident involving a motorcyclist who was seriously injured on Saturday morning. Photo: Jim Campbell

A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in a coma at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after a serious accident in Arklow on Saturday.

The male driver was airlifted to hospital after the single-vehicle crash near the Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney GAA Club on the Vale Road.

The Vale Road between Arklow and Woodenbridge was closed while Gardai attended the scene, with residents asked to use an alternative route via the Beech Road to access the town.

The motorcyclist remains in a critical condition.