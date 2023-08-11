Wicklow McDonald’s employee wins trip to FIFA Women’s World Cup

Children enjoying the recent McDonald’s Fun Football Festival in Dublin – the first in the Republic of Ireland.

Arklow McDonald’s employee Paul Magee has been rewarded for his years of dedication and hard work with a trip of a lifetime to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup down under.

Local McDonald’s crew member Paul will be attending the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney, Australia, along with four other McDonald’s UK and Ireland employees at the end of August, after being nominated by his boss Amir Afsar.

As official FIFA Women’s World Cup sponsors, McDonald’s UK and Ireland are putting their employees at the heart of the tournament, with a crew from across their global network joining up to form McDonald’s FC. As a collective they will visit Sydney’s most iconic spots, attend a FIFA Football Masterclass and, of course, enjoy the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final.

McDonald’s Arklow franchisee, Amir Afsar, nominated Paul for the trip to watch two teams battle for the biggest prize in women’s football for working exceptionally hard over his four years at McDonald’s Arklow.

“Paul creates a great atmosphere on the floor with his team whilst maintaining some of the best results not only in his restaurant but in the market,” franchisee Amir said. “He approaches every shift with a smile whilst delivering top results across McDonald’s nationwide.

“Paul is a fantastic employee and a great asset to the restaurant, our organisation, and McDonald’s. We are so excited for Paul to represent McDonald’s Ireland in Australia and can’t wait to hear all about the trip on his return.”

Hundreds of children and their families recently descended upon Dublin’s Merrion Square Park for the first-ever McDonald’s Fun Football Festival in the Republic of Ireland.

The festival, which took place in July, was free to attend and included a live screening of the Ireland vs Nigeria FIFA Women’s World Cup match.

This summer, McDonald’s is running an extra special wave of summer Fun Football sessions across Ireland & the UK giving children inspired by the players at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 the chance to start their own football journey.