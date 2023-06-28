Wicklow man to undertake tennis-a-thon and 200km cycle for East Coast Samaritans

Paul Sutton, owner of DECK coffee house at Coral Leisure Sports Centre in Arklow, will raise awareness and vital funds for East Coast Samaritans by undertaking two massive physical challenges.

Paul and members of the Arklow Lawn Tennis Club will be hosting a ‘tennis-a-thon’ this Sunday that will see Paul playing multiple players from the club from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Not content with playing 12 hours of tennis, Paul will exert himself again as part of an event stretching from July 22 to 24. On July 24, Paul plans to cycle 200km on a spin bike kindly donated by Jenny at Jenuine Fitness.

The event will raise further awareness for the 24/7 campaign and, once again, raise funds for the branch. There will be two bikes available for the event, and the aim is for the second one to be used by a relay of Samaritan volunteers under the theme ‘Cycle with Samaritans’, emphasising the message that no one needs to be alone when going through a crisis.

The event will also include a (hopefully less strenuous!) walk with Samaritan volunteers from the DECK coffee house around the Duck pond on July 22 and 23, starting at noon.

“July 24 is Samaritans Awareness Day because we’re here to listen 24/7,” Director at East Coast Samaritans Damien Byrne said. “On this date and throughout July, we’ll be running our awareness-raising campaign Talk to Us, to remind people that we’re here for anyone who needs someone to listen.

“Our friends and allies in the wider community are also helping with the campaign, and we’re truly grateful for their support and the initiatives which they’ve launched to help us spread this vital message.”

To donate visit idonate.ie/event/247atdeckcoffeehouse