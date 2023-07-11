Wicklow IFA chair angered by ‘misrepresentations’ in RTÉ documentary

An image of a calf during export taken from the RTÉ Investigates programme 'Milking It: Dairy's Dirty Secret'.

Wicklow IFA chair Tom Byrne has labelled a new RTÉ documentary on the exportation of live dairy calves “a misrepresentation of the industry”.

The programme followed a truck transporting a cargo of bull dairy calves from a Wicklow location and went on to claim they had not been given adequate care on their journey from Wicklow, through Rosslare and Cherbourg to Barcelona in Spain.

Highlighting how Ireland’s big push towards milk production had resulted in the birth of over half a million unwanted dairy bull calves each year, the documentary also showed graphic accounts of the treatment of calves at Irish marts and their slaughtering via ‘kill and collect services’ and knackeries.

Reacting to the investigative programme, Mr Byrne said: “It was a misrepresentation of the industry and not a true reflection of what happens in it, we’re full sure of it.

“A lot of the footage used seemed to me to be old and based on what went on in New Zealand and the lairage in France. The lairage in Pignet was closed, and the people were either sacked or retrained, whereas in New Zealand the practice has been banned altogether.

“There was a bit of sensationalism to all of it. We’re not to happy that was it an attack by RTÉ.

“They talked about the truck being loaded with calves and the condition they were in, but those trucks are temperature controlled, and it’s not a case that the outside temperature has an influence on the inside temperature.

“With regard to the marts, operators must go under Drover training to get its licence. That means that the people in the mart have to be trained in the handling of livestock and calves, which wasn’t portrayed last night and we aren’t happy about that.

“I rang a mart manager, and he told me that they all undergo the training and, more so to the fact, they hire a gentleman to come to the mart, unannounced, to make sure the training he provided was adhered to.

“Listen, we don’t condone cruelty or mistreatment of any kind, to any animal, right form calves to adult cattle. There are a lot of challenges there and we have a lot of initiatives in line and in place to try and alleviate some of the pressures.

“We have genotyping, which will ensure that there is a better quality of calf, then we have sexed semen, where the gender of the calf is dictated before the cow is inseminated, which will ensure that there aren’t as many Friesian bull calves that are not wanted within the system.

“We need to up our game probably and make sure that things are better, but they even said on the programme that the vast majority of people did adhere to the rules and handled animals properly.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had in the media this morning have shown that people don’t accept that there should be live exports of any kind and are not listening to the reality of the truth, but we’re an exporting nation.

“As I tried to point out to them, the EU regulations are very strictly adhered to with regards to the travelling conditions of calves during export. Farmers believe that the only way to do it is a proper and controlled environment for the calves, for the good of everyone.”