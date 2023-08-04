Wicklow Hospice sunflower field gets ready for visitors

Lloyd Furlong pictured at his family's 'Sunflower Field' in Tinahely, shortly after the Sunflower seeds were sown earlier this year.

The supremely popular 'Sunflower Field' on the Furlong family farm in Tinahely will return this week, with all donations from the public going to support Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services.

Open from Wednesday, August 9 to Sunday, August 13 – between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – the field is blooming with sunflowers and ready for visitors to immerse themselves in painting, photography, sitting and listening to the bees happily feeding and also to pick some sunflowers for display in their your own homes.

The annual attraction is a truly beautiful way to raise some funds and support the work of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, with the Furlong Family kindly giving up their field to facilitate the wonderful community experience.

“We felt that after getting to know how the Hospice works and seeing what a good job they do, we decided as a family to give something back,” Lloyd Furlong commented.

“When we became aware of the need for fundraising to meet the costs of services provided in the hospice, we felt we wanted to do something to help.”

The entrance to the Furlong's field can be found by taking the L3216 road (signposted Shillelagh) from the R747 at Lugduff Service Station and following the road for 700m to the field entrance on the left. Take care on the approach as traffic may be busy entering and exiting the site.

While there are no toilet facilities or refreshments on site, there are numerous coffee shops and toilet facilities close by in the lovely town of Tinahely.

Visitors are advised to bring along their own cutting implements and, as sunflower stalks are quite thick, a secateurs would be preferable.

Donations can be made on the day, with all proceeds going to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Wicklow Hospice. Cash and Card will be accepted, or you can donate via the QR code when you arrive.

An online donation page is also available for anyone who would like to support this initiative at idonate.ie/event/sunflowerfield

For more information, please call Allison in Wicklow Hospice on 087 4146363.