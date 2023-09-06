Wicklow girl (9) to donate hair to charity after family is touched by cancer

Big-hearted Aoibhinn Kenny from Arklow will cut more than 14 inches off her hair and donate it to the Rapunzel Foundation as part of a ‘Lock of Love’ fundraiser for Arklow Cancer Support.

The Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir student’s noble gesture was inspired by her aunt, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and further motivated by the recent passing of her grandfather Denis Kenny, who was best known for his decades of loyal service with the Arklow Fire Brigade.

After cutting her hair, Aoibhinn will generously donate her flowing mane to the International Rapunzel Foundation, which is a charity that collects hair to make suction wigs for children and adults with alopecia.

“In 2019, my aunty got diagnosed with breast cancer, and she had to go through her treatment throughout Covid-19,” Aoibhinn said.

“I couldn’t visit her, so that’s when I decided to grow my hair for Arklow Cancer Support because they were there for her when she needed them the most.

“My grandmother Adrienne Kenny is a founding member and treasurer on the Arklow Cancer Support Board and works hard to keep it going. My grandfather, Denis Kenny was also a volunteer at the support group.

“He was a brave special hero, my Superman. He was a dedicated fireman for 30 years, keeping Arklow safe. He was so special to me, and I miss his hugs, kisses and cheeky smile. He died in July this year, and he fought hard against cancer.

“The money raised will help people fight cancer because it’s a bully that can take the people you love, so please help us fight it. Please donate, even a little will help. Thank you.”

With her grandmother a founding member of Arklow Cancer Support, and her beloved grandfather Denis revered by his community as a selfless and lion-hearted man who always thought of others, a passion for fundraising and volunteering is undoubtedly in Aoibhinn’s blood.

Full of praise for her thoughtful daughter for carrying on that family tradition, Aoibhinn’s mother Jenny said: “We are so proud of our Aoibhinn for wanting to help this wonderful charity that provides so many invaluable supports and services.

“My sister had cancer a couple of years ago, and when Aoibhinn saw her losing her hair during her treatment, that’s when the inspiration for the fundraiser came. Aoibhinn’s grandfather Denis passed away from the disease in July, so it’s fair to say that this is a cause very close to all our hearts.

“She has been growing her hair for the past four years, and she can’t wait to get it cut – and neither can I! It’s such a pain brushing and washing it, but it’s all going to be worth it, and it’s a really lovely gesture and commitment by Aoibhinn.

“It will be sent off to the Rapunzel foundation, all 14 inches of it, after it’s cut. We haven’t set a date for cutting it yet, which we will do when we get closer to the fundraising goal.

“As her grandfather Denis was part of the fire brigade for years, we’re going to look into getting some of the firefighters down on the day to celebrate the haircutting.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and donations. Even the smallest amount of money can make a huge difference to families in need, and Arklow Cancer Support deserve all the backing we can give them for the fantastic work they do in the community.”

Delighted with Aoibhinn’s fundraising efforts, Director of Services and founder of Arklow Cancer Support, Mary O’Brien said: “It’s a fantastic gesture by Aoibhinn and shows a maturity far beyond her years.

“Please help by supporting Aoibhinn, who will be donating her hair and raising vital funds for Arklow Cancer Support, so that we can continue providing services and support for those in need in our community.”

To support Aoibhinn and Arklow Cancer support, visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/SupportArklowCancerSupport