Wicklow friends reunite to develop hilarious new ‘Millennial’ play set in Arklow

Alastair Dennehy and KathyAnn Murphy pictured in 2012 at their performance of The Cripple of Inishmaan.

Reuniting 11 years after they first tread the boards together, talented Arklow actors KathyAnn Murphy and Alastair Dennehy have joined forces to produce a new dark comedy play entitled ‘Millennial League’.

Written by MAD Drama School founder KathyAnn, Millennial League follows the story of Arklow natives Caroline and Brendan as they face the issues of modern-day millennials who are closing in on 30 – what should they be doing and where are they going in life?

Brendan is leaving for Australia in two days and Caroline is desperate to remind him of his life in Ireland, to convince him to stay. Revealed through boxes of memories, their troubled past and unknown futures, this dark comedy will bring anxieties to the surface for most millennials!

A member of the Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland, KathyAnn holds an MA in Theatre and has worked professionally in the arts sector for the past ten years – in stage design, directing and writing.

She met former DCU Drama Education Officer Alastair in 2012 when they shared a stage in the Masquerade Drama Group production of The Cripple of Inishmaan. Bonding over their shared passion for theatre, the teenagers struck a great friendship but lost touch when they began their college studies.

Reuniting nearly nine years later, the old pals picked up right where they left off and began their collaboration on Millennial League soon thereafter.

“When Alastair and I reconnected, I happened to be writing this play, and we started to work together on it,” KathyAnn said. “We met and became friends in 2012, in The Cripple of InishMaan, but went our separate ways around our college years.

“Having Alastair’s input into the script and the whole production has been a breath of fresh air. It is now on its eighth and hopefully final draft has been in development for the past three years, with the upcoming performance – the final reading – being the second funded in conjunction with Ranelagh Arts and Dublin City Council.

“We have been extremely lucky to be provided with such amazing support from Ranelagh Arts and Dublin City Council. It has aided the script to be formed into a very strong piece.”

“We’re nearing it being the way we want it to be now, so the next step, with a fully developed script, is to produce the play on a full scale, which we hope to do in August. We just can't wait for people to see it – especially the people of Arklow!

“Millennial League is based in Arklow and it’s about two millennials that are nearing 30. They’re both going through their own crisis, trying to figure out where they fit in and what they're supposed to be doing.

“The guy (Brendan), played by Alastair, is going to Australia but has a lot of personal issues that he’s fleeing from. The girl (Caroline), who I’ll be playing, is stuck in a rut. She never went to college and never had a lot of experiences that Brendan did.

“She works her local job, and she’s content to go through her day-to-day life in a small town, but she doesn't see any progression in her life and can't see past it. The play sees them packing for Brendan to leave and they start discussing their past and childhoods.

“I suppose it’s a bit of character study in a way. It takes place in the sitting room and it’s just two people in a room, reminiscing and having a drink or two. We called it Millennial League because a lot of millennials will get the references, from the music to the throwbacks to childhood.

“The play tries to highlight the issues of modern-day Ireland, small-town issues and Irish identity. The characters and stories aren't based on anyone in particular but are moulded by personal experiences and society. I don’t think any Arklow locals will recognise themselves in the references – at least I hope not!”

Praising the startling authenticity of KathyAnn’s characters, on-stage partner Alastair said: “I was attracted to the part of Brendan because he's conspicuously plausible and familiar. I could easily have been in his class at school without any change to the character study.

“I haven't had the chance to play a character so directly localized to where I grew up either, unburdened by any particular subculture or stereotype. I could swear I've met him!”

Millennial League Director, Niamh McGowan added: “I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to direct this wonderful, timely piece by KathyAnn Murphy for the Ranelagh Arts festival - a play that will no doubt resonate with the millennial generation and beyond.

“It is very exciting to be back in a rehearsal room exploring such relevant content with two tremendous actors. I am very much looking forward to discovering more about these characters and their stories and shaping Millennial League with KathyAnn and Alastair.”

A rehearsed reading of Millennial League will be performed, in the development of new plays at Ranelagh Arts Festival, in Lios na nOg, Oakley Road, Ranelagh, Dublin on Saturday, May 13 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are free at www.ranelagharts.ie and donations are greatly appreciated. The reading is suitable for ages 15+