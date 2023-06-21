Wicklow firefighters pause strike action - ‘They must be confident that they have something’

A Wicklow member of the Retained Fire Service said “there must be a reason the firefighters are going back into talks”, following the suspension of industrial action, which was planned for all 10 fire stations in County Wicklow this week, to allow for “exploratory discussions” at the Labour Court on Monday, June 26.

Ger Blackbyrne, who is stationed in Carnew, said that while he was not privy to the full details of what, if any, agreements were made after lengthy negotiations on Monday, June 19, between SIPTU and the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), it does mean that an all-out strike at Wicklow’s stations – Bray, Greystones, Wicklow town, Arklow, Carnew, Dunlavin, Tinahely, Blessington, Rathdrum and Baltinglass – has been postponed and the situation is “promising”.

He added that “they must be confident that they have something that they can bring back and sell to the firefighters” and “they wouldn’t have broken the momentum unless there was a good base to build on as they enter talks next Monday”.

Retained firefighters are now back responding to calls this week, however they won’t attend drills or training courses in the meantime.

In a statement, Bray Council of Trade Unions said it has welcomed the intervention of the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court in the dispute involving retained firefighters, including the members of the County Wicklow Fire Service in all 10 stations around the county.

The Council, which represents the trade unions in the area, said it has supported the members of SIPTU who are involved in the nationwide dispute but further action has now been deferred pending the outcome of a Labour Court investigation into the issues.

Welcoming the move, Mick Ryan, Vice-President of the Council, called on the Government to ensure that firefighters receive improved pay and conditions in recognition of the vital role that they play in ensuring the safety of their local communities.

“For far too long firefighters have essentially been taken for granted by the authorities and this has now come to a head. It is time that their dedication and service as vital frontline workers is properly recognised and rewarded”, he said.

Meanwhile, Greystones Councillor Stephen Stokes has welcomed the Labour Court talks between Siptu and the LGMA.

“The current situation is untenable,” he said. “We need to listen to our firefighters and act, whether that is at the Local Government level or from the Irish Government. Our firefighters are basically on call indefinitely. We need a decisive drive in recruitment. However the buck really stops with the Irish Government when it comes to funding. I urge them to invest in our emergency services as a matter of priority.”

Cllr Stokes, who joined the picket line on Sunday, June 18 at Greystones Fire Station, added: “I would like to commend our firefighters, and all of our emergency services for the work they are doing.

"This recent industrial action has again highlighted how under resourced they are. For an area that is consistently growing, Charlesland, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan and Newcastle need increased resources.”

He said he is now hoping a positive outcome can be found. “There is a lot of goodwill from our from firefighters,” he said. “The public definitely supports them.” ​