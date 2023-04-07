Wicklow fintech company SureDatum joins Stryve

SureDatum, CEO, Gordon Jenkinson with Andrew Tobin, CEO of Stryve, on the signing of the acquisition agreement, pictured at the cyber security tech hub in Carlow.

SureDatum have spent five years and over €1M developing its no-code digital transformation platform ‘SureHub’, which is a critical supplier to AIB Merchant Services credit card processing – one of the early adopters of the SureHub technology.

The acquisition of Suredatum is the latest move by Stryve to dominate Europe with its private cloud security service. Having opened the first EU sales office in Poland in 2021 and invested €1M in a UK expansion in 2022, the acquisition of SureDatum gives Stryve a firm foothold in the fintech industry.

SureDatum is a development framework, a no-code platform specialising in fintech solutions, AML (Anti-Money Laundering), automating operational processes and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance; a natural partner for cyber security.

The company was established by its CEO, Gordon Jenkinson in 2018. He draws on over 20 years of experience in the Irish fintech sector.

SureDatum has helped companies such as Eir, the Royal Bank of Scotland, the Irish Aviation Authority and numerous Local Authorities save money and resources with its automation and compliance tool.

Speaking about the acquisition, Gordon Jenkinson, who will remain in the position of CEO, commented,

“We have a lot of expertise in the financial services space in boarding and customer servicing. With our platform, we can add serious value to this type of client because of our background in financial services.

“Our SureHub platform provides the secure foundation that legacy business systems lack. This allows businesses to continue with their core systems while automating and integrating securely using SureHub, without the need for risky system overhauls or re-writes.”

“Becoming part of the Stryve Group gives us a springboard to grow the business. We’re at a critical stage. We have operated for five years with a modest turnover, putting everything back into developing our framework.

“The key for us now is to take it to the next stage.

“To date, our energy has gone to product development now that we can change our focus from product development to business development. Stryve is well established in central Europe and as part of the Stryve Group, we are poised to explode there too. We are excited for the future of SureDatum.

Stryve is on a rapid growth trajectory; the company is on track to exceed €10 million revenue in 2023 and to grow its team to over 100 people.

CEO of Stryve, Andrew Tobin, was delighted to announce the acquisition of SureDatum, commenting: “It is a pleasure to announce the acquisition of SureDatum today. The partnership with SureDatum opens the fintech sector to Stryve. SureDatum boasts impressive global enterprise clients, and we see ‘no-code’ quick turnaround apps as the future.

“There is a natural affinity between fintech and private cloud cybersecurity and huge potential for development within the financial services industry. We look forward to a rewarding future together.”