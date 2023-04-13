Wicklow filmmakers scoop two honours at Young Filmmaker of the Year awards

Avondale Community College student Killian Foley won the 'RTE 60 Second Award' for his short movie 'A New Terrain'.

Wicklow students have won two awards at the Fresh International Film Festival's prestigious Young Filmmaker of the Year awards.

Budding filmmakers from Avondale Community College won the coveted ‘Best School Award’ with director Maria Nogales Cid’s short ‘Vivamus, Moriendum Est’, a stunning paper-cut-based animation following the growth of a person as the different seasons go on.

Fellow Avondale student Killian Foley was also awarded the 'RTE 60 Second Award' for’ A New Terrain’, a short movie about a young man who wants to be a professional mountain biker.

The Avondale students were one of thirteen award recipients at the 2023 IYFTYs, which were broadcast on RTÉ2 on April 12, and hosted by Stephen Byrne and Gemma Bradley. The awards are now available to view on the RTÉ Player and All 34 shortlisted films, made by young people for young people, can be screened on the Fresh International Film Festival YouTube Channel.

Seventeen-year-old Dublin student Max Hendrickson was named overall winner and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2023, for his short animated film The Tell-Tale Heart - a re-telling of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous short story.

Praising all of the students for their creativity, Fresh International Film Festival Director, Jayne Foley said: “All 34 nominees this year produced outstanding work, the level of creativity, imagination and skill is inspiring, and we are immensely proud to continue to nurture, mentor and showcase Ireland’s future filmmaking talent with the support of so many generous partners.”

Presented annually by Fresh International Film Festival, RTÉ and Screen Ireland, the IYFTYs celebrate the filmmaking work of young people aged 7 to 18 years. They reflect both the unique stories and shared experiences of global youth from Ireland to Austria, Spain to Senegal, Peru to Palestine, Ukraine to Korea, and Brazil to the USA.

This year, Fresh International Film Festival, generously supported by the Arts Council and many other partners and sponsors, welcomed more than a thousand short film submissions.

Fresh International Film Festival and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards are made possible with the support, investment and partnership of The Arts Council, Screen Ireland, RTÉ Young People's Department, Coimisiún na Meán, Limerick City and County Council, the National Talent Academy for Animation, Limerick & Clare Education & Training Board, Take 2 Talent Management, The Radharc Trust, Magpie 6 Media and Fighting Words.

See www.freshfilm.ie for further information.