Wicklow eco-artist features at Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition

Talented Wicklow artist and printmaker Deirdre Burke is celebrating one of the crowning achievements of her career after her stunning work ‘Nasturtium’ was selected to exhibit at the prestigious Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition in London.

Chosen among 1,500 other exhibitors, whittled down from 16,500 worldwide entrants, the Arklow native’s inclusion represents a huge personal boon and another small steppingstone for all Irish artists, with recognition from the historic art institution – which was founded in 1768 – proving to be a particularly exclusive achievement.

Drawing inspiration from German expressionist painter Egon Schiele, English painter and printmaker David Hockney and Irish abstract and landscape artist Camille Souter, Deirdre has developed her own unique style that flows through Nasturtium.

The striking piece, which takes an in-depth look into wildlife and their habitats, is concerned with the destruction of hedgerows and scrub areas that are homes to hundreds of species, especially during nesting and breeding season – a cause close to Deirdre’s heart.

“I air towards the eco-political in my art,” Deirdre began. “This particular painting was the last one of the weekend and came together quickly. I painted it from my overgrown garden late last summer, which was abundant in Nasturtiums. They have a very graphic structural quality and solid opaque colours, which worked well against the backdrop of an old corrugated fence which has been there since my grandparent's ownership of the house.

“It’s a huge honour for me that it was selected for the exhibition, as it would be for any artist to be included in such a prestigious event. It was my first time entering, so it was a really big surprise when I received my acceptance letter. It can go on for years with these things, applying and never getting through, so it was lovely to have the piece accepted.

“As an artist, you have to buy a ticket to enter the exhibition, and there were 16,500 tickets in total. They were whittled down to 4,000 entrants, then down to the final 1,500, who get through to the exhibition. To be selected among them and make it through the whole process, honestly, I still can’t quite believe it.

“I was over there earlier this month for what they call ‘varnishing day’. Traditionally, it’s the day before the exhibition where all the artists go in and put the finishing touches on their paintings, but it’s more of a networking event nowadays, where you’re wined and dined a bit. It was all a bit surreal, but it was a fabulous day.

“It’s certainly the highest accolade I’ve ever achieved and for me, an artist who is not well known, it is a great boost to your career. It’s a big thing for Irish artists to get in, so when we do get in it’s like a little stepping stone for all of us. There’s a fantastic piece from a Wexford artist, Ciaran Bowen, hanging right next to mine, which is just so fantastic to see."

A well-known figure in the Arklow community, Deirdre’s day job sees her serving her community in the family-owned Burkes Spar in the centre of town. Although registered as a professional artist, the rigorous demands of the job – particularly during the pandemic – often leave her with little time to focus on her true passion.

Recalling the challenging period after she completed her studies in Fine Art Print Making at the College of Marketing and Design in Dublin, Deirdre described how she returned to the family business to help fund and kick-start her fledgling art career.

“I’m registered as a professional artist, but it’s not full-time, I have a job and I might get one day off a week to really work on it,” Deirdre continued. “I actually gave art up for a couple of years after I got my qualification because it’s so hard to launch yourself into it straight out of college unless you have money behind you. You probably need to have very wealthy parents or a very good plan, and I didn’t have either!

“Unfortunately, it’s like that for most Irish artists starting out. You’re thrown out on the street after college, with no pointers in terms of the business side of things. Now, maybe it’s different for students now, but not when I was leaving college. You really need Arts Council funding or to have someone that will back you, or it’s always going to be more of a hobby than anything else.

“You still get to exhibit of course. The last one I had was down in the Hyde Bridge Gallery in Sligo in 2019, which was an exhibition about the destruction of hedgerows and our natural heritage.

“I would love to exhibit more locally too and feel that’s something that really needs to be worked on in Arklow. There is nowhere substantial to exhibit here, not in terms of a dedicated space, and funding seems to flow into the north of the County a lot of the time, with visual artists in particular left by the wayside.

“We have some fantastic people in the town like Cllr Peir Leonard, who has been pushing for more art spaces, like the site at the railway building. I think, if we can get that drive for a proper arts space going again, the potential to turn Arklow into a real arts hub is just tremendous.”

The Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition will run until August 20.