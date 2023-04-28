Wicklow cyclists out in force for fundraising ‘3 Peaks Challenge’
Eoin Mac RaghnaillWicklow People
More than 130 riders enjoyed a fantastic day out in Wicklow’s hills at this year’s South East Road Club’s ‘3 Peaks Challenge’ sportive, which raised approximately €1,200 for local charities.
Crossing some of the highest and most demanding peaks in the Garden County, the 107km route and a shorter 70km route led cyclists from around Wicklow and Ireland through some of the most beautiful terrains the country has to offer.
The annual event is organised by members of the South East Road Club (SERC) in Arklow, a club with a rich heritage that has promoted cycling across Wicklow for over 20 years.
Delighted with the massive turnout on the day, a spokesperson for SERC said: “A fantastic day was enjoyed by all, with approximately €1200 raised on the day, which will be distributed to local charities.
“The South East Road Club wish to acknowledge and express thanks for the contribution made by the Arklow Rocks GAA Club, Arklow Boxing Club, Order of Malta, Arklow Garda, An Cisean Arain, Neil Murphy (Mars Ireland), Pettitt’s SuperValu Arklow, Wicklow County Council and all those club members and families who assisted on the day.”