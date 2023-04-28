Wicklow cyclists out in force for fundraising ‘3 Peaks Challenge’

At the start of the South East Road Club's 3 Peak Challenge in Arklow Rock Parnells GAA Club on Sunday were Paul Balfe and Pat Healy. Pic: Jim Campbell

Some of the cyclists competing in the South East Road Club's 3 Peak Challenge in Arklow on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Simon and Sandy McGowan at the start of the South East Road Club's 3 Peak Challenge in Arklow Rock Parnells GAA Club on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the start of the South East Road Club's 3 Peak Challenge in Arklow Rock Parnells GAA Club on Sunday were John Butler, Alan O'Rourke and Paddy Dunne. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the start of the South East Road Club's 3 Peak Challenge in Arklow Rock Parnells GAA Club on Sunday were Jason Walsh, Moses Wanjigo, Michael Breen, Keith Grouse, Frank O'Brien, Sean Molloy, Mick Hughes, Peter Boaden. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the start of the South East Road Club's 3 Peak Challenge in Arklow Rock Parnells GAA Club on Sunday were David Gillespie and Stephen McCarthy. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the start of the South East Road Club's 3 Peak Challenge in Arklow Rock Parnells GAA Club on Sunday were Colm Flood, Stephen McCarthy, Keith Piper and Alex Coldicott. Pic: Jim Campbell

Members of South East Road Club pictured at the start of the South East Road Club's 3 Peak Challenge in Arklow Rock Parnells GAA Club on Sunday. ( to r)- Ben Holmes, Brian Donnelly, Lorraine Wall, Eric Doyle, Larry Doyle, Brenda Byrne, Ronan Short, Tony Barnes, Tony Murphy. Pic: Jim Campbell

More than 130 riders enjoyed a fantastic day out in Wicklow’s hills at this year’s South East Road Club’s ‘3 Peaks Challenge’ sportive, which raised approximately €1,200 for local charities.

Crossing some of the highest and most demanding peaks in the Garden County, the 107km route and a shorter 70km route led cyclists from around Wicklow and Ireland through some of the most beautiful terrains the country has to offer.

The annual event is organised by members of the South East Road Club (SERC) in Arklow, a club with a rich heritage that has promoted cycling across Wicklow for over 20 years.

Delighted with the massive turnout on the day, a spokesperson for SERC said: “A fantastic day was enjoyed by all, with approximately €1200 raised on the day, which will be distributed to local charities.

“The South East Road Club wish to acknowledge and express thanks for the contribution made by the Arklow Rocks GAA Club, Arklow Boxing Club, Order of Malta, Arklow Garda, An Cisean Arain, Neil Murphy (Mars Ireland), Pettitt’s SuperValu Arklow, Wicklow County Council and all those club members and families who assisted on the day.”

