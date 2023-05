Council tenants will now be able to rent out rooms in their houses for up to €14,000 a year, tax-free, under the Rent-a-Room scheme.

Arklow Councillors have expressed their concerns at the lack of information and forewarning about the recent amendment to the Rent-a-Room scheme, which now allows council tenants to rent out rooms in their houses for up to €14,000 a year, tax-free.