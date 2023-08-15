Wicklow café owner cycles 200km in aid of Samaritans

Chloe Byrne at the cyclothon in aid of the East Coast Samaritans in Arklow. Photo: Michael Kelly

Skyler Byrne and Michaela Moriarity at the cyclothon in aid of the East Coast Samaritans in Arklow.

Stephanie and Darcy Fleming at the cycle-a-thon in aid of East Coast Samaritans.

Paul Sutton with supporters during his cycle-a-thon in aid of East Coast Samaritans.

Stephen McBarron, Jenny Fortune and Paul Sutton at the charity cycle-a-thon in Arklow in aid of East Coast Samaritans.

Popular Arklow character and owner of the Deck Coffee House, Paul Sutton, recently completed a 200km cycle in aid of East Coast Samaritans, bringing his fundraising total for the charity to over €4,000.

Drawing inspiration from the vital 24/7 service East Coast Samaritans provide, Paul pedalled the 200km distance on a spin bike outside his café, which was kindly donated by Jenny from Jenuine Fitness Arklow.

Beginning early on Monday morning, Paul spent the next eight hours completing the challenge, receiving massive support from the Arklow community throughout the day.

Well-wishers included Director at East Coast Samaritans, Damien Byrne, Community Garda Therese Kelly and Paul's brother Tiernan Nolan, who all joined him on a second spin bike to show their support.

Completing the cycle at around 5.30 p.m, Paul celebrated by going for a dip in the sea before retiring to The Old Ship Inn for some well-earned refreshments.

In total, Paul has raised just over €2,184 for East Coast Samaritans via his iDonate page dedicated to the event, with a further €1,800 collected at a tennis-a-thon held at Arklow Lawn Tennis Club that saw him play 12 opponents in 12 hours without losing a single game!

“It was an amazing day, and the support from the community was just fantastic,” Paul said. “The weather was great on the day, and we were very lucky with it, considering all the washouts we had recently!

“When the idea of the cycling challenge first came about, I had a fundraising target of €2,000 in my head. So, to double that total just goes beyond anything I could’ve expected.

“I came up with the idea for the tennis-a-thon to add to the fundraising and raise the profile of the cycle a bit. As it turned out, the fundraising total was a 50-50 split between the two events – which was a very pleasant surprise.

“I’m now fully committed to East Coast Samaritans as a support volunteer and plan to continue fundraising for them whenever and wherever I can.

“A big thank you to everyone who supported me, and this great cause, throughout both events. Your generosity will make a big difference in a lot of lives.”

To support Paul’s fundraising efforts and Samaritans, visit idonate.ie/event/247atdeckcoffeehouse

Samaritans offer support 24 hours a day. Freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.