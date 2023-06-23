Wicklow biker behind East Coast Roosters annual ride shares his story

Reporter David Medcalf met Mark Whelan from Avoca, who has become renown for the annual East Coast Roosters fundraising ride that was inspired by the memory of his little brother and the deep personal tragedy his illness and death caused

How to recognise a man with a reputation as a biker. A man who likes to sit astride a large engine and power his way around the roads of Ireland. Will he be a hairy biker, all beardy and shaggy? Will he be a Hell’s Angel, all chains and insignia?

No, he’s just honest-to-god, big-hearted Mark Whelan from Avoca, who does not go in for uniforms or stereotypes, his brown hair cut short, without any in-your-face death’s head tattoos. Rather than displaying skull-and-crossbones crests, he arrives sporting a cheery tee-shirt emblazoned with the slogan: ‘All men are created equal but only legends were born in 1970’.

1970. That makes him 52 years of age, 53 at his next birthday, old enough to have a few other headings on his CV – sportsman, family man and building contractor – besides being a part-time biker and head of the Roosters motorcycle club.

Of course he enjoys donning his leathers and loves all that cruising on two wheels, but the most important aspect for him of being a biker is that it brings in money to support good causes. To date the club members have generated close to €400,000 over the years for an assortment of charities – and they are not done yet.

Over a cuppa in the café at the Arklow branch of Tesco – far from the heat and smell of his monster motorbikes – Mark first of all apologises for being a few minutes late: “I was pouring concrete all morning in Dublin,” he explains. He has made a good life for himself pouring concrete and working with timber on various construction projects.

He is proud to confirm that he is of long established Avoca stock, born and bred, son of Owen and Dymphna. The Whelans have traditionally been engaged in agriculture over the generations, but somehow he never caught the farming bug.

As a youngster, from an early age, he set his heart instead on becoming a carpenter-joiner. When school did not offer to assist him towards that goal, then he and school fell out, so that he is happy to describe himself as ‘not academic’, though he was never short of ambition.,

He worked for free as a carpenter’s mate during teenaged summer holidays, soaking up the tricks of the trade he was sure he must follow. When the time came to apply for a more formal apprenticeship, he was a ready to win his place in the face of fierce competition.

“I hadn’t got the A’s and B’s from any exams but I knew how to answer every question on the aptitude test,” he recalls. The test was taken at the FÁS offices in Tallaght where he found that the classes were much more interesting than any he had endured in school.

He was just 15 years of age when he became an apprentice, excelling at the formal lessons with FÁS and making full use of his placements to gain experience with a variety of builders. Among the projects he worked on during this time was the landmark Sea Life aquarium complex in Bray.

He enjoyed the routine of taking the train up to Dublin for college but spent weekends hurling with the GAA club in Avoca, collecting 10 county medals on the way as he continued to play into his forties, only retiring seven seasons ago. He generally lined out in goal – “I was too lazy to run,” he jokes.

Laziness is certainly not a characteristic of Mark Whelan and never has been. He set up as a self-employed carpenter-joined on the day that he qualified as a tradesman, unapologetically intent on making a profit from the expanding Irish economy.

He noted a particular demand among homeowners and property developers for which his talents as a natural mathematician and geometrician were a perfect fit. He made a speciality in his early days of putting roofs on buildings which were an awkward shape or were filling in tricky corners. He found plenty of clients in among the nooks and crannies of the capital city.

“I enjoyed doing it and charging for it,” he remarks of his ability to ply his trade on tricky sites or dealing with maverick architectural designs. Mark’s boast is that he has always had to turn down business, even in the leanest years of the recession.

Over the decades he has expanded his brief from roofing to pouring all that concrete, while also making staircases and sash windows. Three of the four sons he has with wife Carmel (née Byrne) have followed him into the business, he reveals proudly, all operating out of the joinery workshop established in Avoca seven years ago.

“I have found a hole in the Dublin market where people are looking for something a little different,” he muses. He confides that clients have included a well-known RTÉ broadcaster who wanted an outdoor gym in their southside back garden.

Life and enterprise have been good to Mark but there is a sadness too and the sadness is somehow linked to the motorbikes in his mind. He starts talking about the Kawasaki 100 on which he buzzed around the place as an 18 year old apprentice, his toolbox secured to the back carrier.

And the talk turns naturally to his little brother, Tony Whelan, nicknamed Rooster. The younger sibling never had a bike of his own, but Mark became aware that the Kawasaki was occasionally borrowed when he was away at college. The culprit used to cover the tracks of his illicit outings by washing the tyres afterwards.

Forgiving Rooster for such escapades came easily because, when he was just 15 years old, a brain tumour was diagnosed in his head. Most of those who remember him recall the beret he wore, in the style of Brush Shiels, as cover for his health problems.

“He went through hell,” says Mark simply as he looks back. Painful arthritis was one of the first symptoms signalling that there was a problem. Despite this, Rooster obtained work behind the bar in the Arklow Bay Hotel. He was well known and well regarded in both Arklow and Avoca.

The community in the home village responded to his plight by raising a large sum of money to pay for a holiday, sending Tony and his parents to Florida. However, there was no staving off the inevitable. The staff at St Luke’s Hospital could not save their adolescent patient who died on April 5, 1989.

Rooster passed away at a busy time in Mark’s life, caught up in the excitement of setting up his own business and dealing with the effects of a road accident which broke a few bones. But Rooster was never forgotten and in 2006 big brother moved to do something practical.

“Because I had motorbikes, I decided to get friends together for a fundraiser.” He conceived the notion of a Circuit of Ireland, following a route of his own design. He insists (with a sly smile) that the two day journey was undertaken within legal speed limits. He had a Honda 900 at the time.

That bunch of a dozen friends pulled in €12,000 for Arklow Cancer Support. They went at it again the following year, this time with more bikes. The third outing had forty-plus riders and generated €45,000, this time after three days out on the road, ending up at a homecoming party in the Arklow Bay.

By then, they had established the East Coast Roosters as a club which has become a byword in the area for generosity, raking in the cash not only for cancer charities but also for other good causes such as the Irish Heart Foundation and Arklow Alzheimer’s.

The Circuit of Ireland remains the big set-piece, aside from lockdown, but the lads (and they are all lads) have been inspired by Ulick Hanlon to run a Christmas collection for the homeless. Last year, their yuletide efforts produced seven van loads of tents, sleeping bags and the like.

Mark has especially fond memories of 2016 and the Paralympics, which took over the road south from Arklow to Inch. East Coat Roosters were put in charge of marshalling as cycling competitors took part in time trials.

“We missed one year with Covid but even then we did a Leinster run, down to Dungarvan and back.” Okay, so Dungarvan is not in Leinster but never mind. These days the Roosters chief has a choice of steeds on which to make such trips. He has progressed to riding a 1500 c.c. Honda Goldwing while also owning a sporty 1000 c.c. BMW which offers 200 brake horsepower.

“I would not call myself a hardcore biker,” he reflects, “but I love bikes.” The club formed to commemorate his brother has brought him friendships with people who share that love of bikes. While many of them come from around Arklow, the net has widened to take in members from Dublin, Carlow and elsewhere. He has discovered that Rooster’s story rings a bell in others.

“When you are on the road with people, you discover that everyone has been affected in some way or other with cancer,” he reflects.