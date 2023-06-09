Wicklow artists to benefit from Artist Bursary award

The South East Venue Network (SEVN) has announced details of its Arts Council-funded Artist Bursary for 2023-24, which will include access to facilities, supports and mentoring from the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely and the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray.

The award is open to artists of all disciplines, living and making work in the region who have presented or exhibited work in a professional context within the last five years and includes €14,000 in financial support to help develop their art practice.

Aside from financial supports, the recipient will also receive support in-kind and - where relevant and possible - access to facilities, technical, management and communications supports, as well as mentoring from the most suitable participating arts centres within the network.

These venues are Wexford Arts Centre, Theatre Royal Waterford, Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Wicklow, Garter Lane, Waterford, National Opera House, Wexford, Visual, Carlow and Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny.

“The bursary was developed to provide an opportunity for venues across the region to collaboratively support a professional arts practitioner with the time and resources to think, research, reflect and critically engage with their art,” explained Mary Boland, Theatre Royal Waterford Director and SEVN co-ordinator.

“As equal opportunities employers, we encourage and welcome applications from people of all genders, nationalities, races, cultural backgrounds, ages, religions, languages, abilities, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses.”

A spokesperson for the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely said: "The Courthouse Arts Centre is delighted to be part of this latest bursary for 2023-2024”

Waterford-based dance theatre artist Rachel Ní Bhraonáin, the bursary’s 2022-23 recipient, said the award provided her with the space and resources to develop new work and engage with contemporary arts audiences.