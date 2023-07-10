Wicklow artist (75) overcomes barriers to showcase art at national exhibition

Wicklow artist Elizabeth Hendrick will showcase her remarkable artwork at an exhibition hosted by the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) in Dublin this July.

Fondly known as Libby, the 75-year-old artist, who resides at the Ardeen Chesire Home in Shillelagh, is one of ten carefully selected from around the country as part of the ‘Connecting Artists’ 2023 programme, which culminates in an exhibition of their art at RCSI from Sunday, July 16 to Tuesday, July 18.

Despite facing the challenges of an intellectual disability, Libby revels in socialising, spending time with family, and gardening. A proud supporter of Wexford's GAA hurling team, Libby's roots trace back to Clohamon, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Libby has been painting since 2015, when Orla Callaghan started teaching weekly art classes in Ardeen. She primarily works with watercolours and acrylics, occasionally incorporating coloured pencils to initiate her compositions. She finds joy in depicting birds, nature, and the intricacies of butterflies, which present their own challenges.

Libby's artwork has graced two exhibitions, one of which was held at the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely. She was delighted to sell one of her paintings during the exhibition. Libby has also participated in the art competition at the Tinahely Show, where she earned prizes for her artistic creations. Furthermore, her artwork adorns the walls of Ardeen Chesire Home, a testament to her talent.

Libby's participation in the Connecting Artists programme allows her to exhibit her artwork, demonstrating that her disability does not hinder her creativity. She eagerly anticipates showcasing her work in the RCSI Dublin and cherishes the opportunity to exchange ideas with fellow artists.

“I want to prove to myself that I have the ability and skill to overcome anything,” Libby said. “At the end of the day, I can confidently say, I did that, I painted that, I never gave up, I kept going. I look forward to the exhibition day and to sharing my artwork with the world.

Connecting Artists is a 10-week online programme designed by Miriam Spollen, the founder of Connections Arts Centre - a social enterprise dedicated to connecting the disability community through the Arts. Miriam created this online programme for visual artists nationwide with intellectual disabilities who wish to develop their creative practice.

“This programme provides an immersive, supportive, and interactive environment for artists with intellectual disabilities, empowering them to develop their creative practice and to hone their natural talents,” Miriam said.

“It provides a safe space for artists to explore their art and techniques and learn from each other. It also prepares them for exhibiting and selling their work.

“The programme would not be possible without our ten wonderful mentors who volunteered their time to support each artist, and the RCSI Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Unit, for providing a platform to highlight the exceptional talents of these ten artists.

“We are thrilled for Libby and all the participating artists of the 2023 programme and to see their fantastic artwork exhibiting at a national level. The response from the general public, both business and community has been brilliant. We are also delighted to know that the exhibit will be showcased in Belfast and no doubt in more counties around the country during the year.

“Our aim is to continue the Connecting Artists programme for years to come and to support a new cohort of artists every year. We are always interested to explore partnership opportunities with organisations that share our vision of promoting inclusivity and empowering artists with intellectual disabilities.

“If there is interest in supporting our Connecting Artists programme and making a meaningful difference in the lives of these artists, we would be delighted to discuss potential sponsorships or funding opportunities.”

Do not miss the chance to visit the exhibit and see Libby’s artwork, which will be available to purchase throughout the event and online.

Entry is free, but booking is essential via connectionsartscentre.ie.