Wicklow alterations shop celebrates 25 years in business

Established by Roundwood native Triona Murphy in 1998, the talented seamstress made the daunting and courageous decision to leave her job at Avoca Handweavers to strike out on her own.

When a prominent spot on Arklow’s Main Street became available, the plucky entrepreneur jumped at the opportunity. Twenty-five years later, In Stitches is still going strong – with customers from around the county and beyond using their expert services.

Mending everything from jeans and skirts to graduation and wedding dresses, Triona and her partners in crime - Veronica Doyle, her sister Maria Kenny and a whole host of friends and family – the In Stitches team have overcome recession, Covid and Main Street road works together.

Reflecting on a quarter of a century of serving the Arklow community, Triona said: “I still remember walking into the estate agent here in Arklow and the girl there saying to me, ‘I hope you’re not opening up another hairdresser because there are loads of them here’.

“When I told her that it was going to be an alteration shop her face lit up and she told me how badly the town needed one – that’s when I knew it was the right move. There was already one in Wicklow, but there were none in Arklow at the time.

“I had been working in the Avoca Handweavers and I thought long and hard about leaving the job. There were a lot of people who thought I was stone mad, going from the Handweavers to opening my own place. But here we are 25 years later and we’re still flat out.

“Sewing is in the family, my mother was a seamstress and a tailor, and all the sisters followed suit as well. They help out and I have fantastic friends who all chip in when the going gets tough. We work day and night here, doing long hours – that’s what has kept us going. It’s all about the great people and fantastic customers we have here.”

Like many Arklow business owners, Triona counts her perseverance through Covid among her crowning achievements. Making masks for a local company and continuing some of their regular work for the HSE, the In Stitches staff felt blessed to work through lockdown, if only for a few weeks.

"We have had tough times like everyone else in business this long, but we’ve stuck it out together,” Triona said. “When Covid shut everyone down three years ago, like everyone else, we weren't really sure how we'd cope.

“Luckily, we managed to maintain some work. A local company, Servier, contacted us about three weeks in and asked if we would make masks for them. We got permission to do it and made hundreds, which kept us going for a few weeks before we closed back down. We do a few bits for the HSE normally, and they got us back in to do that too.

“We were probably one of the first businesses in Arklow to re-open after the restrictions were lifted, and we have always felt we were very lucky for it. Businesses that were selling products were hit so much harder and I know lots of people who never re-opened their doors.

“We got through it though and we’re going as strong as ever at the moment. We owe a big thanks to the people of Arklow for that. They're so great at supporting local businesses and we've had great craic with them over the years. We've laughed with them and we've cried with them.

“And it's not just the people of Arklow. Our customers come from Carnew, Aughrim, Roundwood, Kilcoole, Bray, Gorey and even Dublin.

“It's so hard to believe that we're open a quarter of a century and it's all thanks to our customers. So, a big thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Not only has your custom kept us going all this time, but your funny stories, your kind gifts, your friendly chats and just being part of the Arklow community and beyond have been an absolute treasure.”