Vintage car club donates €1,300 to Wicklow Hospice

Alex Irwin, Jim Waldron, Paul Clarke, Emmet Kinsella and Graham Hughes of East Coast Classic and Vintage Club pictured with Stephanie Staines of the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow as they present a donation to Emily Barton of the Wicklow Hospice Foundation following a recent car show. Photo: Mick Kelly

The East Coast Classic and Vintage Club presented donations amounting to €1,300 raised at their annual car show in Arklow’s Bridgewater Shopping Centre to representatives from Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Raising funds for the hospice and the long-established car club, more than 70 expertly maintained historic vehicles were on display in the shopping centre on the day, with donations flowing and giddy children having their pictures taken next to the stunning cars throughout the day.

Speaking after the cheque presentation, Chair of the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club, Paul Clarke said: “We presented the fantastic people from Wicklow Hospice with a cheque for €800, to go along with the donation Carlo Gas gave us, who I contacted and offered to credit €500 worth of free gas to the Hospice.

“Four months went into the planning of the event, and we rely on donations and support from the Wicklow community, local businesses, our members and members from other classic car clubs to keep putting on these events, and we’re hugely appreciative of the support we had.”

Praising the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club and her fantastic community, Bridgewater Shopping Centre Manager Stephanie Staines said: “A big thank you for such a great turnout for the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Event and your generous donations towards the Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

“It was a big event, and it’s something we really want to build on, as there are a lot of car enthusiasts out there – young and old – and it’s great to give the community something a bit different to go to on the weekend. We’ll definitely keep building on it.”