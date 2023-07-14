U2 tribute ‘Rattle and Hum’ to play Arklow in August

Rattle and Hum will play at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday, August 4.

Four-piece rockers ‘Rattle and Hum’, commonly regarded as the finest U2 tribute band on the planet, will perform at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday, August 4.

It's no easy gig being a tribute band, particularly when your inspiration is U2. Not only are Rattle and Hum one of the highest-profile bands on earth, but their legendary musical ability, passion and vitality are an integral part of the complete package.

They are impeccable and experienced musicians who possess both the physical power and the psychic energy that playing the music of U2 to a live audience demands.

Despite individual visual theatrics, the four members became one powerful unit onstage, much like U2 themselves. With songs performed from U2’s debut album “Boy”, right up to their last album “Songs of Experience”, Rattle and Hum have it all covered.

Rattle and Hum will play at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday, August 4 at 9 p.m. Tickets are €10 and available at eventbrite.ie