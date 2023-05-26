Two Wicklow farmers named finalists in National Dairy Awards

John Hempenstall of the Wicklow Cheese Company in Arklow has been nominated in the 'Best Artisan Cheese 2023' category.

The cream of Wicklow farming has risen to the top, with two nominees reaching the finals of the inaugural National Dairy Awards, which will take place in Portlaoise on June 15.

Recognising the quality and talents of the county's dairy farmers and producers, The National Dairy Awards celebrate those who have embraced the challenges of the dairy sector and are driving the Irish agricultural industry towards a brighter and sustainable future.

Nominated for 'Best Artisan Cheese 2023', Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese is one of four finalists in the hotly contested awards category.

Located in Curranstown in Arklow, Wicklow Bán Brie is managed and handmade by John Hempenstall and his family. The family works closely together, from the first steps of milking the herd to the hand wrapping and packing of all their products.

In the Green Acre Marketing 'Social Media Ambassador of the Year', Paul Grace from Dunlavin will fly the flag for Wicklow as a finalist. Paul has been recognised for the informative content he posts on TikTok, interacting with his followers on a one-to-one level and sharing his dairy farming experiences.

The inaugural National Dairy Awards gala evening presentations will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Thursday, June 15.

A spokesperson for National Dairy Awards said: “The awards celebrate the primary producers, the artisan producers, sector services and the dairy processors as an industry collective.

“This will be a premier black tie, industry-wide, awards ceremony highlighting the best of the Irish dairy sector.

“The judging process comprises a panel of 10 dairy expert judges. The unique process is fully transparent, independent and thorough to ensure the best nominations are recognised and rewarded. Our panel of judges are all well respected and hugely knowledgeable individuals working in, with or advising the dairy sector in Ireland.”