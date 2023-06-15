Tributes paid as beloved Wicklow bus driver Sonny Gregan dies

The tightly-knit communities of Coolboy, Tinahely and Carnew were heartbroken on Wednesday when news broke that bus driver, shopkeeper and popular local character James ‘Sonny’ Gregan had passed away.

Described as “one of life’s true gentlemen”, Coolroe native Sonny was known throughout Wicklow, Wexford and beyond as the patient, welcoming bus driver with “the best banter around”, who diligently ferried countless GAA teams and students to and from their engagements.

A caring, quick-witted man, Sonny was a devout GAA fan who held a profound sense of pride in his community, who returned his love and respect in spades.

Reacting to the news of Sonny’s passing, Carnew Emmets GAA Club turned to social media, writing: “Sonny Gregan chauffeured many VIPs in his day including Lord and Lady Fitzwilliam of Coolattin Estate.

“And even though we probably drove him mad, Sonny chauffeured many of our Carnew teams around the County to matches on his bus, and he never forgot to stop off in the shop on the way home to let them pick out treats, all for the love of the GAA!

“And he did, he loved it. Sonny was one of our club's biggest fans. And we are one of Sonny's.”

Tributes to Sonny have been pouring in from across Wicklow and beyond since he passed, with mourners praising his “fantastic sense of humour”. As Geraldine Byrne Whelan put it: “He touched the hearts of many. A very special, kind, patient man, who had a word for everybody.”

Susanne O Sullivan commented: “Rest in peace, Sonny. You were most definitely, without a doubt, a true gentleman and will be sorely missed. Condolences to Mollie, your family and neighbours, and a very wide circle of friends. I can only imagine what is going on up in heaven, and the stories that will be told.”

Ambrose Mckay added: “May he rest in peace. A gentleman with patience for us many years ago, over 30 years ago, picking us up for secondary school in Carnew. Gonna be sadly missed Sonny.

Brother of the late John, Patsy and Maureen, beloved husband of Mollie, loving father of Patrick, Caroline, Seamus and Mary, and grandad to Dylan, Ryan, Molly, Colleen, Michael and Carey, James 'Sonny’ Gregan will be sadly missed by his loving wife, family, brothers Ned, Christy, Tom and Michael, sisters Josie and Ailish, son-in-law Tony, Patrick's partner Brigid, Caroline's partner Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Sonny’s reposing will take place at Doyle's Funeral Home, Killaveney, Tinahely on Friday afternoon from 3 p.m., with removal at 7.45 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Coolafancy, arriving for an 8.30 p.m. reception prayers. Sonny’s funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.