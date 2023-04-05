Tinahely Tidy Towns invite public to Spring clean

Tinahely Tidy Towns are asking residents, groups, families and businesses to give an hour of their time to help clean up their town on Saturday, April 8 and Saturday, April 22.

Meeting at 9:30 a.m in Dwyer Square, Tinahely, volunteers from Tinahely Tidy Towns will direct attendees and assign them tasks, including litter picking, weeding, planting, cleaning ivy off walls, painting and removing redundant posters from poles.

The community event is being run in conjunction with An Taisce, as part of an annual ‘April Clean-up Month’ initiative. Those who can’t attend the event in person are encouraged to tidy their own street or estate in solidarity.

Speaking ahead of the Spring clean, a spokesperson for Tinahely Tidy Towns said: “Join your friends and neighbours for a community clean up, as part of a national Spring clean.

“There will be committee members located on the square to guide people as to where and what they would like you to do. We need to cover as many areas of the town as possible. Thank you all.”

For more information about the Tinahely Tidy Towns’ Spring Clean, contact tidytownstinahely@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.