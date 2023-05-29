Tinahely ‘Stone Soup’ exhibition launch serves up a treat

Isadora Epstein, Lous Haugh, Kate Strain, Jennie Moran, Yurkia Higashikawa, Jackson Byrne and Kieran O' Toole at the launch of 'Stone Soup' at Tinahely Courthouse Art Centre. Photo: Joe Byrne

There was a fantastic buzz around the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre when artists and art enthusiasts gathered at the launch of the ‘Stone Soup’ exhibition.

A collaboration with the Kunstverein Aughrim curatorial production office, the highly anticipated exhibition features work by The 1798 Club and will run until June 24, culminating with a Wicklow Artist Salon event.

Speaking after the launch, Kunstverien Aughrim founder Kate Strain said: “It was a really lovely event. We started with a workshop with Yurika Higashikawa, who grew up in Ballinaclash, about words and translation.

“Then we had the opening, where I gave a bit of an introduction about Kunstverein Aughrim, which was really the intention of the exhibition – to introduce Kunstverein to people outside Aughrim.

“Jennie Moran, who runs Luncheonette Dublin, a canteen for NCAD, gave a brilliant talk about hospitality. This was followed by Isadora Epstein’s performance, which saw her embody a spoon and discuss its place in social history and culture. Then we served ice cream with local Tinahely honey!”