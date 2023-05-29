Tinahely ‘Stone Soup’ exhibition launch serves up a treat
There was a fantastic buzz around the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre when artists and art enthusiasts gathered at the launch of the ‘Stone Soup’ exhibition.
A collaboration with the Kunstverein Aughrim curatorial production office, the highly anticipated exhibition features work by The 1798 Club and will run until June 24, culminating with a Wicklow Artist Salon event.
Speaking after the launch, Kunstverien Aughrim founder Kate Strain said: “It was a really lovely event. We started with a workshop with Yurika Higashikawa, who grew up in Ballinaclash, about words and translation.
“Then we had the opening, where I gave a bit of an introduction about Kunstverein Aughrim, which was really the intention of the exhibition – to introduce Kunstverein to people outside Aughrim.
“Jennie Moran, who runs Luncheonette Dublin, a canteen for NCAD, gave a brilliant talk about hospitality. This was followed by Isadora Epstein’s performance, which saw her embody a spoon and discuss its place in social history and culture. Then we served ice cream with local Tinahely honey!”