Tinahely Show lauded as ‘one of the best on record’ by Wicklow IFA Chair

IFA Chair Tom Byrne has heaped praise on Wicklow organisers and volunteers for putting one of the best Tinahely show on record, calling the day of agricultural festivities “a credit to the county”.

Bigger and better than ever, this year’s show placed Wicklow firmly in the national spotlight, showcasing the best in home-grown produce, music and services from across the Garden County to over 20,000 eager visitors.

With the number of trade stands up by 25 per cent, the Best of Wicklow Exhibition returning for a second year, and all the usual fan-favourite animal competitions, the sheer variety of attractions on display this year exemplified just why it has grown to become one of the biggest in the country.

A proud member of the historic show’s organising committee, Mr Byrne spent most of the day manning the IFA tent, where there was a constant flow of visitors eager to converse and sample the bounty of offerings available at the ‘Food from our Farms’ marquee, where 30 stalls showcased everything from bread, cakes, BBQ, lamb products and vegetables to honey and cheese.

Delighted with the glowing feedback, Mr Byrne said: “It was, without a doubt, one of the best shows on record and a credit to the County. The crowd was just tremendous – I never saw as many people in Tinahely.

“We were blessed with the weather, which was extremely on our side. The afternoon was forecast a bit wet, but people came early, and then the day stayed fine. It couldn’t have worked out better.

“I’d say 50 per cent or more of the people that attended the show are from non-agricultural backgrounds, which tells you everything you need to know about the draw it has. From stuff for kids to the animal enthusiast, down to the dog show and the hens and chickens, right across the gambit to the machinery exhibitions – there was something there for everyone.

“All the locally produced food went down a treat on the day, and it was a great opportunity for people to show off their wares and services and meet their customers.

“These people deserve all the attention we can give them and every bit of credit coming their way. They do a great job day in and day out, 365 days a year, producing fantastic food for local consumption.

“I was working all day on the IFA stand myself, and we were flat out busy welcoming people who support us all year round in for a chat and a cup of tea. We had the IFA presidential and Deputy President candidates at the show too, and it was fiercely important that people got to speak with the prospective leaders for the next four years

“We had the ‘Food from our Farms’ exhibition there as well, who did such a fantastic job, with everything from honey to cheese and meat to fresh veg. The footfall was just something else.

“I was so busy, but myself and the wife like the odd waltz, so we went up to the dance floor to hear Derek Ryan when we got a chance,” Mr Byrne continued.

“Honestly, there wasn’t room to swing a cat – it was unbelievable. Seeing the huge crowd looking on and listening to the music was definitely one of the most impressive sights I’ve ever seen at a Tinahely Show.

“There are so many people to thank for putting it together, but huge credit has to go to the Chairman of the organising committee Thomas McDonald, George Stacy and Seamus Dempsey. They’re the real backbone of the show, put in so much effort and work so hard – just an extremely dedicated bunch.”