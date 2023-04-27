Tinahely makes final preparations ahead of Darkness into Light fundraising walk

Hannah and Chloe Nolan gear up for the Tinahely Darkness Into Light fundraising walk.

Anticipation is building in Tinahely ahead of Pieta House's Darkness Into Light fundraising walk, which will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 4.15 a.m.

Sponsored by Electric Ireland, the popular fundraiser returned with a bang in 2022, with 203 venues across the globe participating, including 152 in the Republic of Ireland and 17 in Northern Ireland.

Fundraising events in Wicklow promise to be bigger and better than ever this year, with six official Darkness Into Light walks set to take place in Arklow, Baltinglass, Blessington, Bray, Wicklow town and Tinahely.

The route through Tinahely has been changed slightly this year. The walk/run will commence at Tinahely Community Centre and progress down Kelly’s Hill out towards The Togher, returning through the forest towards the railway car park and back up the school road.

Tinahely Community Hall will be open from 3:30 a.m. for refreshments and a gentle warm-up session with Hannah Nolan from ‘Why Weight Ireland’, while Murphy’s Hotel will open early for breakfast after the event.

Over 200 early morning risers took part in the walk last year, raising a massive €6,913.47 for the suicide prevention charity.

A spokesperson for the Tinahely Darkness Into Light organising committee said: “Last year was a huge success and a great community effort. Hannah Nolan made sure everyone was awake before heading off with a light warm-up session, whilst others enjoyed a cup of tea and chatted with friends and family.

“Volunteers from South East Security and Mountain Rescue were on hand to ensure the safety of all taking part and (thankfully) had a quiet morning. Many of the walkers treated themselves to a well-earned Full Irish Breakfast in Murphy's Hotel afterwards, which had opened up early for the occasion.

“Tinahely Darkness Into Light are hopeful that many more walkers and runners will join us for the most important sunrise of the year, to help raise much-needed funds for suicide awareness and prevention and make 2023 the biggest and brightest Darkness into Light.

“There are five other official Darkness Into Light walks taking place in County Wicklow, in Arklow, Baltinglass, Blessington, Bray and Wicklow town.

“Colaiste Bhríde in Carnew and Colaiste Eoin in Hacketstown are actively working with the Tinahely committee to find ways to get students and teachers involved this year. The engagement of the local secondary schools is vital, as 60 per cent of clients presenting to Pieta are under the age of 25 and 40 per cent are under the age of 18.

“All funds raised through donations and fundraising will go back into funding the services that Pieta provides. The money raised in 2022 helped to fund 156 helpline hours, 10,056 crisis counselling sessions and 6,123 therapy sessions.

“Further updates are available on the Tinahely Darkness Into Light Facebook page.”

You can sign-up for the Tinahely Darkness Into Light Walk at www.darknessintolight.ie/sign-up.