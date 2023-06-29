Tinahely Courthouse to host Tidy Towns coffee morning

The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely will host a coffee morning fundraiser in aid of Tinahely Tidy Towns on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a wonderful selection of cakes and plants for sale on the day, with music, face painting for children and a bumper raffle featuring fantastic prizes.

A spokesperson for the Tidy Towns group said: “It will be a great morning out to meet up with neighbours and friends, and everyone is welcome!

“Please come along and support this event. If you cannot make it on the day but would like to contribute, please visit our GoFundMe page. We really appreciate every donation made. Thank you.”

To donate to Tinahely Tidy Towns, visit www.gofundme.com/f/tinahely-tidy-towns