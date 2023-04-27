Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre to host two family-friendly events

The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely will host back-to-back family events for babies and children on Saturday, April 29.

Kicking off at 10.30 a.m, the ‘Parent and Baby Music Hour’ will be a calm, gentle hour of music where attendees will learn new lullabies and simple songs they can incorporate into their baby's daily routine.

Parents are invited to come along and introduce their babies to the wonderful world of song, engaging their senses with soothing sounds and gentle coloured lights.

Intended for the whole family, “from babes in arms to kids and their grown-ups”, a ‘Family Folk choir will take place later in the afternoon, at 12.30 p.m.

Ríona Sally Hartman will teach families to sing joyful songs about nature in a relaxed, encouraging environment. All voices and all levels of experience are welcome, and you do not need to be able to read music to join in.

Tickets are €8 for each event, which covers admittance for one adult and baby and one adult and one child for the events. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

To book tickets, contact The Courthouse box office at 0402 38529 or email bookings@courthousearts.ie