Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre to host art studio exhibition in April

The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely have proudly announced that their inaugural art studio exhibition will take place on Sunday, April 16.

The exhibition will display a collection of works that have been produced at the arts centre, where budding local artist gather every Friday to develop their art projects.

Although some members have been producing art for many years, others hadn’t attempted drawing or painting until they joined the group. Young and old, the group share a common desire to express their creativity on paper or canvas, with oil or watercolour.

A spokesperson for The Courthouse Arts Centre said: “The upcoming exhibition, set in a professional arts venue, is an acknowledgement of how far the group have come as artists.

“Key to their success is the support they give each other, whether that be discussing their work or offering suggestions. It’s a valuable part of the group experience.

“Everyone is invited to come along to the art studio exhibition to support these local artists.”

The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely will host their first art studio exhibition on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m.