Tech by day, country by night – meet the unlikely Wicklow duo on a mission to bring honky tonk to Ireland

Dan Beton and his ‘Neon River’ bandmate Ryan Mcternan have been living double lives for the past year. In one life, they’re your average tech workers, just another couple of friendly faces around the water-cooler in the morning. Their other life is lived on stage and is anything but ordinary. You see, while their co-workers are settling in for a night of Netflix and chill, Dan and Ryan are still busy tuning their guitars, testing their amps and dreaming of Nashville nights.