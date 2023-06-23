Talented Arklow Youthreach learners exhibit stunning art

Rachael Mythen puts the finishing touches to her project with help from Jonathan Curran at the Arklow Youthreach end of year showcase. Photo: Michael Kelly

EIGHT talented students from Arklow Youthreach exhibited some of their art at the group’s very first end-of-year showcase.

The work on show was produced by the learners throughout their two years on the Youthreach programme. It showed their use of many different mediums, including pencils, watercolors, chalks, oil pastels, inks and a variety of wood and woodcraft techniques.

A spokesperson for Arklow Youthreach said that one of the group’s key objectives is “to foster the creative talent of tomorrow and to offer learners the opportunity to immerse themselves in the showcase, to build skills and expertise by collaborating with others”.

They added: “Our students are developing their creativity in this changing contemporary world and their learning at Arklow Youthreach sets a fire for them to develop their own creative imagination.

“Through their diverse drawing and woodcraft practices, the learners have displayed a variety of pieces. These pieces were chosen by the learners to showcase their journey while on the Youthreach program.

"Some pieces were chosen because they were the learner's favourite, some of them were chosen because they were the most difficult and lastly some were chosen because of the good times they had making the piece.”

The Youthreach programme provides two years integrated education, training and work experience for unemployed early school leavers without any qualifications or vocational training, who are between 15 and 20 years of age. It’s a national project co-ordinated in Arklow by Sharon Hughes from the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB)

You can contact Sharon via the centre by phone on 0402 39680, or e-mail on sharonhughes@kwetb.ie.