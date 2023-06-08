Stranded dog, lone sailor and dismasted yacht rescued by Arklow RNLI since Monday

Arklow RNLI volunteers ensure a yacht from the Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race fleet makes it safely alongside at Arklow Harbour after a rudder failure at sea. Photo: RNLI/Arklow

Arklow RNLI accompanied a yacht from the Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race fleet into Arklow Harbour after its crew repaired a rudder failure on the water. Photo: RNLI/Arklow

A lone sailor and his stricken vessel were towed back to Arklow by RNLI volunteers on Thursday morning. Photo: RNLI/Arklow

A lone sailor and his stricken vessel were towed back to Arklow by RNLI volunteers on Thursday morning. Photo: RNLI/Arklow

Penny the dog pictured after being rescued by Arklow RNLI volunteers twice on Monday. Photo: RNLI/Arklow

Volunteers from Arklow RNLI launched in the early hours of Thursday morning to make their fifth rescue of the week, after reports of a lone sailor in difficulty.

The call came after a hectic three days in which the volunteer lifeboat crew had been called to help a stranded dog twice, a dismasted 35-foot yacht and a boat from the Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race fleet in four call-outs across Monday and Wednesday.

Nevertheless, following a pager alert at 6.30am on Thursday, seven volunteer crew members left their beds and made their way to the lifeboat station and were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr within minutes.

In a north easterly wind with a 1.2 metre wave height, the All-weather Trent Class lifeboat made its way to the reported position 10 miles south east of Arklow. Once on scene, the crew confirmed that the vessel had suffered engine failure, so it was decided to put an RNLI crew member on the stricken vessel to assist the lone sailor with rigging and running the towline.

Following the slow tow back to port, the vessel arrived into Arklow at 9.00am.

Arklow RNLI’s crew on this callout were Coxswain Ned Dillon, Craig O’Reilly, John Tyrrell, Dave Molloy, Ken O’Toole, Josh McAnaspie and James Russell.

Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer at Arklow RNLI, said: “It’s been a busy couple of days at Arklow, it’s great to see the training that we all do paying off in the assistance we are providing. Given the recent good weather, we’re reminding everybody to stay safe and respect the water, when going to the beach, or out on the water.”

Three of the RNLI’s five rescues so far this week took place on Monday, with the first being a dog which was found swimming across the harbour in Arklow.

Arklow RNLI volunteer crew were relaxing on their boats when the dog was noted in the water and headed towards the river and onto the sea. A crew member and his son launched their boat and recovered the dog.

A while later, another animal was spotted in the harbour and another RNLI crew member and his friend launched a boat to see if they could assist the animal. It later transpired it was the same dog, and the dog, named Penny, was brought ashore and reunited with its owner.

The third rescue of the day followed a pager alert on Monday afternoon to reports of a vessel in difficulty and adrift near Clogga Bay. Within minutes the volunteer crew had launched Arklow Lifeboat Ger Tigchlearr

They made their way to the reported position and located the casualty vessel, a dismasted 35-foot yacht with four persons aboard, three miles south of Arklow.

Upon arrival at the vessel, Coxswain Ned Dillon approached to assess the situation, and it was decided to put a lifeboat crew member aboard to assist the vessel crew in clearing and securing the mast and setting up a towline.

In a northeasterly wind with approximately 1-metre wave height, the vessel was towed slowly back to Arklow due to the trailing mast and prevailing conditions.

Once back at Arklow Harbour, the vessel was placed alongside with the assistance of Arklow RNLI’s shore crew.

The crew for this callout were Coxswain Ned Dillon, Brendan Dillon, Eddie McElheron, James Russell, Daniel Downey, Geoff Kearnes and Dave Molloy.

Mark Corcoran said: “Thanks to all of our volunteers who are always rescue ready. Thankfully the lads were present and saw Penny the dog on her adventures in the harbour, a positive end to what could have been a much worse day.”

After brief respite, the lifeboat volunteers were again called into action on Wednesday evening, with a pager alert at 5.37pm from a 40-foot sailing yacht in distress.

Within minutes of the request, the RNLI volunteer crew were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and heading to the reported location six miles south east of Arklow Harbour.

In a northeasterly wind with a 1.5-metre wave height, the all-weather Trent Class lifeboat arrived on scene to find that the vessel, which had been part of the Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race fleet, reported it had suffered rudder failure.

Crew had managed to rig an emergency steering system and could now proceed slowly back to Arklow under their own power, the lifeboat was requested to standby and then escorted the vessel back to port at Arklow.

Arklow RNLI’s crew on this callout were Coxswain Ned Dillon, Brendan Dillon, James Russell, Craig O’Reilly and James McAnaspie

The station’s Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, Mark Corcoran, said: “Thanks to our crew for being there when needed, but also thanks to the crew of the yacht whose experience gave them the ability to come to port under their own power.”