SSE Renewables support Arklow charity golf classic in aid of St Vincent De Paul

Pictured on the first tee at Arklow Golf Club are Tom Carty, Imelda Smullen (President of SVP Arklow), Breda Murphy, Niall Guilfoyle (captain of Arklow Golf Club) and Deirdre Keogh of SSE Renewables.

Renewable energy operators SSE Renewables supported St Vincent De Paul, St Peter’s Conference in Arklow with a generous donation towards its recent charity golf classic.

Held at the historic Arklow Golf Club, the stunning seaside links were looking immaculate as more than 50 teams battled it out to be champions - raising vital funds for St Vincent De Paul in the process.

“As a company, we are delighted to support the St Vincent De Paul charity golf classic,” Deirdre Keogh, SSE Renewables’ Community Engagement Manager said.

“We have previously supported donations to a number of charitable causes through our Arklow Bank 2 Sponsorship Fund. St Vincent De Paul in Arklow has worked quietly in the community for decades, supporting individuals and families who, at various times, may find themselves needing some extra help and support.

“The volunteers who give up their time should be commended for their ongoing commitment. SSE Renewables is delighted to support St Vincent De Paul in its fundraising event at Arklow Golf Club.”