SSE Renewables miss out on contract for Arklow Bank Wind Park II

SSE Renewables failed to secure a lucrative electricity supply contract for the Arklow Bank Wind Park II at the country’s first offshore wind auction under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS 1).

Construction of the long-mooted project required an investment of up to €2.5 billion, with SSE Renewables targeting first power in 2028 and completion in 2029, subject to securing a route to market and a final investment decision.

Although Thursday’s auction results are provisional as there is an appeals process and the final results are to be confirmed next month, Thursday’s news represents a huge blow to SEE Renewables, who have invested heavily in the Arklow Bank Wind Park II project.

Reaffirming their commitment to deliver the project, SSE Renewables said they will submit a planning application to An Bord Pleanála later this year, whilst exploring ORESS contracts and other routes to market.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, commented: “While we are disappointed with the auction result, Arklow Bank Wind Park II is an important project in our offshore pipeline, and we remain committed to its delivery.

“We will now take time to assess the outcome of this result and the options available to us to secure a route to market for this project which, we believe, has a vital role to play in contributing to Ireland’s climate action targets, to Ireland’s home-grown energy security, and to the national and regional economy – in particular, to the economic well-being of County Wicklow and North Wexford.

“In the meantime, we will continue to progress the Arklow Bank II development including preparation of a planning application which we will submit to An Bord Pleanála later this year seeking permission to construct the project.”

The four successful projects at Thursday’s landmark offshore wind auction - located at sites off north Wicklow, Dublin Bay, north County Dublin and Galway - have been selected in a collective investment worth an estimated €9 billion.

Located approximately 13 to 22 kilometres off the coast between Wicklow town and Greystones, the Codling Wind Park is the largest of the projects, at 1,300MW capacity and needing up to 100 turbines. A French-Norwegian collaboration by ED and Fred Olsen, the project would stretch for 20km from Greystones to Wicklow, beginning about 13km from shore.

Among the other winning projects are The Dublin Array, an 824MW project from German company RWE that would put up to 50 turbines on the Kish and Bray Banks in Dublin Bay, roughly 10km from Dun Laoghaire.

The North Irish Sea Array, a 500 megawatt (MW) project backed by Norwegian energy firm, Statkraft, is earmarked for a site stretching northwards from north Co Dublin, while the Sceirdre Rocks 450MW wind farm would put about 20 turbines on a site roughly 5km from shore west of Connemara.

The winning projects must still secure planning permission and are set for a race to get their plans to An Bord Pleanála before the end of the year, with the possibility of challenges on environmental and other grounds.