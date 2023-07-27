SSE Renewables helps Arklow Sailing Club buy new boat

Arklow Sailing Club Commodore Seamus Cramer and SSE Renewables Community Engagement Manager Deirdre Keogh pictured with the Gemeni Rib at Arklow Sailing Club.

Leading renewable energy owner, operator and developer SSE Renewables have supported Arklow Sailing Club and their purchase of a replacement Gemini Rib vessel.

The renowned Arklow club successfully applied for funding under the Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 Sponsorship Fund for financial support to part-purchase the rib vessel and replace their existing rib, which was no longer fit for purpose.

Rooted in Arklow’s proud maritime tradition, Arklow Sailing Club was founded in 1970 by residents interested in sailing with an appreciation and love of the sea. Over the decades, the club has grown to a membership of 120 and welcomes new members.

Seamus Cramer, Commodore of Arklow Sailing Club, expressed his appreciation to SSE Renewables, saying: “As a marine-based club, the importance of water safety is always paramount.

“With the improvements coming in the Avoca River and our desire to encourage new members from the community, Arklow Sailing Club is well-positioned to grow and develop its potential as a guiding centre for water sports in Arklow.

“Having a rib out on the water as a support safety boat is a huge benefit to everyone partaking in events, regattas, and other types of youth sailing and/or marine-based training activities. We are very grateful to SSE Renewables for its support.”

Deirdre Keogh, Community Engagement Manager, SSE Renewables said: “Arklow Sailing Club’s application for support under the SSE Renewables Sponsorship Fund represented a good fit with our fund criteria. The rib vessel will benefit the club and its outreach within the community.

“The vessel will provide support as a rescue boat for club regattas and water-based activities/events. It will help support the Club’s ‘Try Sailing’ outreach programme, which encourages the community to try out sailing at no cost, and should support the future expansion of youth participation at the club in the short and longer term, ultimately making sailing a sport accessible to all.”

For further information about Arklow Sailing Club contact sandmcramer@eircom.net

For information on the SSE Renewables Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 Sponsorship Fund, contactdeirdre.keogh@sse.com