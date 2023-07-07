Social basketball programme for teenage girls and women coming to Wicklow

The Coral Leisure Centre in Arklow will host social basketball programmes for teenage grils and women.

Wicklow Sports Partnership have announced a social basketball programme for girls and women, which will be held in Arklow’s Coral Leisure Centre throughout July and August.

The social basketball ‘Her Moves’ programme for teenage girls (aged 13 to 17 years) will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and will continue every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for four weeks – on July 11, 18, 25 and August 1.

On the same dates, only at 7 p.m., the adult programme for women aged 18 and over will also be held at Coral Leisure’s outdoor courts.

The two programmes will provide a non-competitive #JustPlay opportunity for girls to engage with the sport and be physically active, with an emphasis on fun, socialising and moving in a safe environment.

Her Moves is designed to inspire and support more teenage girls to be active. It’s about empowering all young women, building confidence and providing motivation to find something that gets you moving. This is a community for all teenage girls to join and‍ find something that moves them!

Whether you are a seasoned player or a newcomer to the sport, this setting offers an opportunity to enhance your skills, build lasting friendships, and embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

Wicklow Sports Partnership welcome all those who do not currently play any form of competitive club basketball and would like to play.

To register for the programmes visit eventbrite.ie and search ‘social basketball for teenage girls/women’.