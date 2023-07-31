‘Sinéad was a beautiful human being, inside and out’ – Wicklow woman pays tribute to her late friend Sinéad O’Connor

The late Sinéad O'Connor purchased a home in Knockananna, west Wicklow during the pandemic, where she wrote her memoirs 'Rememberings'.

A Wicklow woman who developed a close friendship with the late Sinéad O’Connor during the pandemic has paid an emotional tribute to her “warm and genuine” confidante.

Still coming to terms with the tragic news, Knockananna resident Claire Foley has been reminiscing about how she befriended the iconic singer when she moved into a thatched cottage in her south Wicklow village in July 2020.

Bonding over shared experiences with mental health issues and their love of brown bread, the pair struck up an instant accord, with Claire invited to the O’Connor residence for tea, scones and “the chats” on a daily basis.

Proud to count herself among the lucky few to have felt Sinéad’s love and embrace, Claire has spent the past few days replaying their many conversations, with their first interaction at the foremost of her thoughts.

“I do a lot of walking in the area and I was passing Sinéad’s house one day and noticed that she had posted her telephone number on the front door, so I took it down and rang it,” Claire recalled.

“If I remember correctly, when I rang, she wasn’t there and was gone back to her house in Bray. I told her who I was and explained that I lived just across the road and said that if she ever needed anything, she could contact me.

“I probably would have said to her, at the time, that I wasn’t sure if it was the best idea to have her number on the door, but she wasn’t fearful! And she wouldn’t have to be in Knockananna, because the people were so welcoming to her and gave her the privacy she needed.

“She was delighted that someone from the locality had contacted and welcomed her, so I brought her some scones and brown bread, which she absolutely loved. Our friendship just sort of developed from there.”

Claire visited Sinéad nearly every day after that as was always greeted with a hug.

“I’d get messages for her or just call in to have the chats if she was anxious. I always found her to be a very warm and genuine, lovely person.”

The home Sinéad had bought was old and run-down. There were plumbing and electrical problems and the garden was unloved, but she loved the solitude, which she had craved in order to write her memoir.

“It was during Covid when she moved into the cottage, and she had a lot of work to do on the house,” recalled Claire

"I remember saying to her: ‘Don’t you contact anyone until I recommend someone to you! She was very appreciative of that, and together, we sourced local people to do all the work for her.”

Claire had moved to Knockananna from Longford more than 20 years previously, so understood what it was to be new to the parish. That’s what drew them together, initially.

“She was very compassionate, and we had an instant connection,” Claire said. “We were drawn to each other, I suppose.”

Though Sinéad sought peace, she also enjoyed the small group of new local friends she made, and spending time with her late son Shane, who visited often.

“I remember one evening going in with some scones I had made for her and, as I walked up the path to her front door, hearing herself and Shane playing the guitar,” beamed Claire. “The music coming out of the house was just something else - just magic.

“She wouldn’t have gone out socialising much while she was here in Knockananna, because of the pandemic, but the one event she did have was in her house when she launched her book. She had a little dinner party with a friend from RTÉ, me and another lady – Jude. We had a lovely evening together and took lots of photographs.”

When Sinéad finished her memoir ‘Rememberings’ , she handed Claire the first copy she received.

“I remember when she gave me the first copy and said to me: ‘You’re the first person that’s going to get to read it’,” said Claire. “It was such a big honour to be asked. After I had read it, Sinéad asked me if I enjoyed it and I told her I had never laughed so much in all my life! It was a very, very good read.

“She stayed in Knockannana up until Shane passed, which was so tragic, having spent the guts of three years in the locality, and I was sad to see her go.

“I just feel so fortunate to have been able to spend some time with such a gorgeous soul. She was a beautiful human being, both inside and out, and I feel privileged that I got to meet such an extraordinary person.”