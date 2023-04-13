Shillelagh-Coolboy GAA raise over €6,000 at community walkathon

Community members and members from Shillelagh-Cooolboy GAA brave the elements at the club's walkathon fundraiser.

There was a fantastic buzz around the south Wicklow village of Shillelagh when hundreds of Shillelagh-Coolboy GAA and community members raised over €6,000 at a walkathon in aid of the club.

The vital funds will go towards a new gym at the Shillelagh-Coolboy clubhouse and will go a long way to funding and supporting the activities of their Games Promotion Officer (GPO).

Praising the Shillelagh community, Shillelagh-Coolboy GAA Chairman Mark Dempsey said: “Considering how bad the weather was, we’re absolutely delighted with the turnout. It really showed the dedication to the club within the community.”

Echoing Mr Dempsey’s sentiments, walkathon organiser Niamh Moore Rawson said: “Catherine (Quaile) and I would like to say a Massive thank you to everyone who supported us and the walkathon yesterday for Shillelagh-Coolboy GAA Club

“It was a great day for ducks (but that wasn’t a deterrent! ) and a great day for the club. Catherine started it all off in the lashing of rain and, luckily for me, by 11 p.m. it was a lovely calm night.

“There were walkers in Oz, Canada and Spain, but the majority were on the well-lit and not-so-mucky Fairgreen!

“Thank you for all your support, for digging deep, spreading the word by sharing on your social media and for any way you took part. It all added to the success of the day.

“Síol Éalaígh Cúil Buí Abu!”

If you would like to donate to the Shillelagh-Coolboy fundraiser go to www.gofundme.com/f/shillelaghcoolboy-walkathon-2023