See photos as Wicklow students go cycling crazy for National Bike Week

SS Michael and Peter Junior School students Abigail and Laura show off their crazy helmet designs for National Bike Week.

SS Michael and Peter Junior School students Rían and Laura show off their crazy helmet designs for National Bike Week.

The Ss Michael and Peter Junior School in Arklow marked National Bike Week with a crazy helmet/ hat day that encouraged children to design and upgrade their helmets to make them as colourful and whacky as possible.

All the children were encouraged to walk/scoot/cycle to school wearing their crazy hats, and to do a few laps of honour around their schoolyard to show off their designs, surrounded by music, bubbles and smiling faces everywhere.

“Thank you to everyone who got involved, especially our parents and wonderful children, and to the Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership for their wonderful idea, and support and their donation of official bike week bells and hi-vis jackets for raffle prizes,” a school spokesperson said.

"The children enjoyed learning all about bike safety and thoroughly loved celebrating National Bike Week.”