See photos as vikings invade Arklow for medieval mural project

Members of the 402 Art Collective pictured at the Abbey Lane mural community event in Arklow. Photo: Michael Kelly

The 402 Art Collective, in partnership with Arklow Town Team, hosted an afternoon of art, music and culture on Abbey Lane, where they commenced their medieval mural on the side of Talk to Tom’s building.

Festivities on the day included busking and art competitions, with crowds of eager participants invited to get involved in the painting of the mural, which was designed and painted by talented local artist Adam Burke, create their own shields and have a selfie taken with three real-life vikings.

Inhabiting the roles of the invading Danes were Cathal M. Gaffney, James Burke and Ulrich Loos-Keegan, accompanied by two medieval wenches, Patricia Clyne Kelly and Cara O Connor.

Providing the backing track for the fun-filled day, buskers Joe Shelton, Cian Doyle, Ravi Kasinathan and Bernard Naughton serenaded curious onlookers, while the Royal Hotel laid out a spread of free fish and chips that went down a treat.

“I think it's safe to say that the 402 Art Collective Arklow’s community event on Abbey Lane was a fantastic success,” a 402 spokesperson said.

“Thank you to all the terrific 402 artist members who rolled up their sleeves, put on their battle gear and entertained the masses.

“Adam Burke is a fantastic up-and-coming local artist who has designed and painted the mural. We are very fortunate to have him do it, as I really believe Adam is on the path to greatness in the art world.

“The community were entertained by our four wonderful buskers all day, who were judged in the competition by Glenn Kinsella.

“The whole community was fed by The Royal Arklow, and a big thanks goes to Kyle Hudson and Dean Dickenson for sponsoring the best fish and chips ever! We really appreciated the kind gesture and community give-back by this local business. There wasn't a bit left!

“Finally, thank you to Talk to Tom and Donal Power for letting us use the wall for the mural. It was so well received, and it's going to be a great asset to the laneway.

“The feedback from the day was amazing, with everyone wanting 'more of this' type of event in Arklow.”

The Abbey Lane Mural Project came about after the historical findings on Abbey Lane and subsequent reports created by local historian Jim Rees and Yvonne Whitty, an archaeologist who is part of the Medieval Arklow Team.

The 402 Art Collective are encouraging everyone to learn more about their local heritage and become actively involved in protecting, conserving and restoring our natural and built heritage.

The new mural will hopefully play a large part in animating the stories of Arklow’s heritage through a series of QR codes, which will be integrated into the mural and linked to videos on the seaside town’s natural and built heritage.

The Avoca River and the story of the journey of the salmon feature in the mural, with links to East Wicklow Rivers Trusts' 'A Vision of the Avoca' Document and Arklow Town Team and EWRTs Harbour to Headwater projects and videos are also important elements of the mural.

The project hopes to support local artists, the fantastic heritage museum at Arklow Maritime Museum, the work of the Community Archaeologist and WCC Heritage Team, Our Wicklow Heritage together with the great work of East Wicklow Rivers Trust, and would not be possible without the support of Creative Ireland Funding, Wicklow County Council, Lawpro and SSE Renewables.

402 Art Collective member Cllr Peir Leonard added: “The event was great for the community, and loads of people came down. There were children doing art and buskers. It just showcased the laneway being the perfect location to have a little outdoor community hub – to help regenerate Main Street.

“Everyone has a go at the mural, making clay mandalas and doing etchings. The Royal Hotel gave us free fish and chips, and it was absolutely gorgeous - everyone was raving about it!

“There was a lovely vibe, and people have been messaging me asking for more of the same, saying it's exactly what Arklow needs. We’re certainly hoping to have more events on the lane going forward.”

You can visit the 402 Art Collective gallery at The Sheds Gallery, Ballyraine Campus, Arklow, which is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and contact them directly via collective402@gmail.com or theshedsgallery@gmail.com