See photos as Tinahely Men’s Shed host bumper open day

There was a fantastic buzz around Tinahely last weekend when the local Men’s Shed hosted their annual open day.

Group members welcomed crowds of 150 to 200 people to see their new fruit and veg garden, hand-carved bird boxes, feeders and window boxes, serving free tea, coffee, BBQ and snacks throughout the day.

“The idea of the day was to have a free community event that the Men’s Shed would pay for,” shed member Tony Lundberg said. “We had burgers and hot dogs, and there were wood crafts made by shed members, with any donations on the day covering the cost of the event.

“We had representatives from the big political parties, with Vincent Blake, John Mullen and Aidan Kinsella all in attendance, and it was great to have their support. There were people from the local Tidy Towns, volunteers from the church and a gang of people from the Community First Responders group.

“The First Responders actually had their own fundraiser in the Courthouse that morning, and they encouraged people to come up to us, which was a really nice gesture. We were delighted to be able to return the favour by making some sandwich boards for their advertisements.

“A big thanks to our burger masters Ian Pearson and Liam O'Toole. Liam was instrumental in the great work done on our garden, along with Jim Kennedy and Bruce Copeland.