See photos as Easter fair raises more than €2,500 for Arklow Tidy Towns

Transition year students from Glenart College in Arklow raised over €2,500 for their local Tidy Towns group at a hugely successful school fair this week.

Supported by a raft of local businesses, the fair featured 45 craft stalls that sold everything from Easter decorations to cards, and all kinds of bake goods.

Students served up a variety of sumptuous treats, luring in their customers with the wafting aroma of freshly made crepes, popcorn and mouth-watering ice cream.

Praising the students for their initiative and industry, Glenart teacher Orla Keane said: “We had a fantastic day and I’m so proud of the huge sum that the students raised. We raised €1,700 at last year’s fair, and it was just under €2,600 this year, so we’re over the moon wit the result.

“We ran the fair it through the mini-company class, with all TY students took part, including some first and fifth years too. They invited in local business, Tidy Towns and all third and fourth year families to sample their wares.

“Two of the stalls at the fair were operated by our winner and runner-up from the Wicklow Student Enterprise Programme – Tom Byrne and Ryan Timmons – who will be going on to the national final in May.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to our local sponsors: Armstrong’s Pharmacy, Gorey Computer Solutions, Dunnes Stores, The Arklow Bay Hotel, Bolands, Care Plus, SuerValu, An Ciseán Aráin, Joanne’s Café, Cool 4 School, Arklow Chinese Takeaway, Coral Leisure, Venus Nails Spa, The Old Ship, Enhanced Beauty, Joe’s Bike Shop, Marcia Reid, Louise Carter, Jr Creations, Townheads, Donut Express, JC Nails, Jenny’s Boutique, Tesco, Power Sound and Trish.

“We were overwhelmed by their generosity and can;t thank them enough for the support they gave us in making it such a special day for everyone involved.”