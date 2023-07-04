See photos as Arklow community celebrates launch of new bathroom showroom

Catherine and Siobhan Murphy with Pauline Doyle and Angela Ibrahin at the launch of the new European Bathroom, Shower & Tile Services, Knockenrahan, Arklow

Arklow Chamber President Paul Lynch, Elizabeth, Ian, John and Pauline Doyle with Micheal Byrne, Joe Mills, Deirdre Keogh and PJ Lynch at the launch of the new European Bathroom, Shower & Tile Services, Knockenrahan, Arklow.

The Arklow community were out in force to celebrate the fun-filled opening of the new European Bathroom Shower and Tile Service in the Knockenrahan Industrial Estate.

More than 600 people were in attendance to see everything the unique showroom has to offer, including their range of working steam rooms, saunas, whirlpool baths and outdoor hot tubs, the large selection of floor and wall tiles and their all-encompassing 3D design and planning service.

Among the highlights of the afternoon was the bumper raffle, which featured over €5,000 in prizes, including stunning bathroom mirrors and a lavish two-night stay at the Hotel Minella and Leisure Centre in Clonmel.

The public was welcomed into the showroom on the day by a familiar face in popular local character Joe Mills, who operated his own showroom in Arklow for 33 years and has now taken up the role of Manager of European Bathroom Shower and Tile Service.

Speaking after the highly-successful launch, Joe said: “We had a fantastic day with over 600 people in attendance and lots of old faces dropping by throughout. The raffle was great fun and, although it wasn’t planned, it was MC’d by the local parish priest, Fr O'Cochláin, who had come by to say hello.

“We were very busy all day, and I’ve already had three people in this morning to get their bathrooms designed. After seeing that amount of interest, I think we’re going to be very busy here.

“This is a very unique showroom, and there are very few like it around the country. It’s really a one-stop shop for everything bathroom related and, with 3D design and planning service and a range of working saunas and hot tubs, it will draw in customers from all over the region.

“On a personal note, it’s great to be back in the industry after four years out of the game, and I’m so thankful to the owner, John Doyle, for giving me the opportunity. He is a great guy with a fantastic business, and I really appreciate him giving me this opportunity.

“When I had my showroom here we attracted customers from Kildare, Meath, Wexford, Waterford - all over, and I fully expect John’s fantastic new venture to do the very same. Our website will be live in two weeks' time, and we just can't wait to see it get going.

“A huge thank you to the Arklow community and beyond for their brilliant support and for making the launch such a fantastic day for all.”