See photos as Arklow celebrates 100th Junior Park Run

There was a fantastic buzz around Arklow when close to 60 children took part in the 100th Arklow Duck Pond Junior Parkrun event.

The free, fun and friendly weekly 2k event for juniors aged 4 to 14 years, held every Sunday at 9.30 a.m. and run entirely by volunteers, the Duck Pond Junior Parkrun has been a weekend staple for Aklow children for years.

On its monumental 100th anniversary, 58 children crossed the finish line of the 2km route, with 28 dedicated local volunteers cheering them on along the way.

Junior Parkrun volunteer Aimee Weller O’Connor said: “Sunday saw Arklow Duck Pond Junior Parkrun complete its 100th event. There were 58 children who crossed the finish line of the 2km route.

“The event could not have gone ahead without the amazing 28 volunteers who came to support this free event. Without them, there would be no Parkrun. We had the privilege of having athlete Sean Hehir there to do the warm-up with the children.

“ We are always thrilled when children come for their first time, as we know it can be intimidating trying something new but all of our volunteers are wonderful at encouraging the children. We are also always on the lookout for new volunteers as we need around 19 each week to run the event.”

More information about the event can be found at www.parkrun.ie/arklowduckpond-juniors