Home of The Year contestant Martina Mahady and Aaron Doherty, pictured outside their breathtaking home in Ballinacarrig lower, near Ballinaclash, Co Wicklow.

Having thoroughly enjoyed their whirlwind experience on RTÉ’s popular ‘Home of The Year’, budding Wicklow designers Martina Mahady and Aaron Doherty have heaped praise on the Garden County and its “unparalleled beauty”.