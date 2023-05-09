See all the pictures from Arklow’s Darkness into Light walk

Adam Neary, Derek Kavanagh and Mark harte of the Arklow Fire Service at the Arklow Darkness into Light.

Joy Crosbie and Tommy Annesley with the Waddingtons team at the Arklow Darkness into Light.

Arklow’s famous community spirit was on show this weekend when over 600 people took to the streets to celebrate the annual Darkness into Light fundraising walk.

The majority of participants, including students from local schools and the Arklow Sea Scouts, were dressed in yellow in a show of support for mental health charity Pieta House, who are the main benefactors of the event.

Although donations are still being processed, organisers have said that the total raised eclipses the amount collected at last year’s walk.

“Our fundraising is up considerably on last year,” Oisín Molloy said. “There was fantastic support from all the local schools, and obviously the Arklow Sea Scouts played a huge part in hosting the event, organising it and facilitating it at their premises.

“The Gardai were great on the day too and deserve a big thanks.”

Reflecting on an outstanding morning of fundraising across the Garden County, a spokesperson for Pieta House said: “Thank you to everyone who took part and supported in this year's Darkness Into Light for the most important sunrise of the year. Because of you, our services will remain available to those who need them most.

“In 2022 you helped to fund 156 helpline hours, 10,056 crisis counselling sessions and 6,123 Therapy sessions. You can still donate to our life-saving work. Thank you to everyone who supported this year's Darkness Into Light. You can still donate to our life-saving work.”